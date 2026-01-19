King Charles hosts reception as Harry returns

King Charles held an important meeting in Scotland after Prince Harry's appearance in the High Court of London.

The monarch, 77, celebrated key moments at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during his royal engagement on Monday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace released photos as the monarch hosted a reception for those attending the Scotland Investment Forum, celebrating the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.

In its first statement since Harry's arrival in the UK, the Palace wrote: "At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, His Majesty was joined by the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney."

The event was attended by investors, business representatives, and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare, and AI.

The King and the First Minister also met representatives from Rosebank Distillery - a local success story - and had the opportunity to taste a dram of whisky.

Dressed in a navy blue suit with a coordinating tie, the Duke appeared in high spirits as he arrived at court to attend his legal battle against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.