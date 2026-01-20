Meghan Markle’s show receives update months after new Netflix contract

Meghan Markle’s highly-promoted series on Netflix, which was in line with her lifestyle brand As Ever, appears as good as cancelled.

The Duchess of Sussex had announced the series, With Love, Meghan, last year before her contract with the streaming giant was renewed with its terms and conditions.

Meghan already put out two seasons and a holiday special, but there had been no confirmation on the third season.

Amid the mixed reviews it received, multiple sources revealed that the show will not be returning for another season since it was “a lot of work”.

“It’s not returning as a series,” an insider told Page Six. “There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet.”

Other sources explained that Meghan is taking a different approach to the show and opting for more short videos route to share tips.

“People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” the source told the outlet.

The new development appears to be part of the updated Netflix contract which was renewed last year in the summer. Prince Harry and Meghan now have a “first look” deal with the streaming platform, which allows the company to reject a project idea and the Sussexes to take it elsewhere.