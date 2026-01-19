Prince Harry's final moments with Meghan Markle before leaving US: Watch

Prince Harry made a tough decision as he took a solo flight to London on Monday, leaving Meghan Markle and their two children in Montecito.

However, the Duke's arrival is temporary as he's attending a trial related to his long-standing legal battle.

The 41-year-old royal's special moments with Meghan Markle has won the Internet, spacially since the Duchess shared the clip showcasing their romantic and emotional bond, filmed by their only daughter Princess Lilibet.

The couple enjoyed intimate moments before saying each other a heartfelt goodbye. The backyard dancing video truly describes their feelings for each other.

The Neflix star shared a cheeky video on Instagram of herself and Prince Harry dancing together on a lawn.

And at one point in the clip, Meghan appears to take her arm off of Harry’s shoulder to place it on top of his hand — which is playfully placed on her behind.

One day prior, she released another black-and-white clip of the pair dancing, which was filmed by four-year-old Lilibet.

In the video, the couple shares a sweet kiss and spins around on the lawn until Harry dips his wife and sweeps her off her feet.

The footage captures one of the final moments of the couple before their latest temporary separation as Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the start of his nine-week phone hacking trial against the Daily Mail's publishing group on Monday (19 January).