Princess Beatrice and Eugenie escape to country amid father’s move out

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie took a well earned break from royal life for a countryside weekend getaway.

The sisters were spotted mingling with a group of accomplished women, including Beatrice’s close friend and celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, as well as Fifi Howden, the founder of the Cornbury House Horse Trials and wife of insurance CEO David Howden.

The outing had all the trappings of a chic country retreat. Beatrice was seen cradling one of her young daughter while wearing a bomber jacket, khaki trousers, and trusty wellingtons.

Eugenie opted for a Canada Goose coat, light blue jeans, and black boots, keeping it stylish yet practical for the outdoors.

“What a fun weekend away with this fabulous group of women,” Fifi captioned the Instagram Stories snap, later reshared by Gabriela.

The exact location of the royal sisters’ escape remains under wraps, though Beatrice is no stranger to country life thanks to her £3 million Cotswolds home with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Their outing comes amid a challenging family backdrop. Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his royal titles in October and is set to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, by 25 January.

According to Hello!, Sarah is now ready to move on but will not be relocating to either Beatrice’s Cotswolds home or with Andrew’s new residence on the Sandringham Estate.

Eugenie’s Portuguese home is reportedly under consideration while she secures a new place.

Insiders reveal that Andrew has largely cut himself off from the outside world, skipping newspapers and updates, though the sisters continue to visit him.

Fergie remains deeply affected by the upheaval, showing just how even in royal circles, family dramas hit close to home.