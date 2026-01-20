Doria Ragland teaches Princess Lilibet to Swim: See heartwarming photos

Emerging Califorina-based celebrity Princess Lilibet has received the first swiming lesson from her grandmother Doria Ragland.

Meghan and Harry's youngest daughter draws celebrity-like attention when ever she appears in her mother's post. the little one is already having a fanbase.

The latest clip, sahred by Meghan to her Instagram story, shows Lilibet enjoying fun-filled moments with Doria.

The heartwarming footage shows Ragland teaching swiming to the four-year-old Princess at the Sussexes' Montecito residence.

Lilibet and Doria are seen having fun together in the pool beneath clear blue skies in the pictures.

Meghan's mom Doria, 69, has become an increasingly visible presence in her daughter's online content, also embracing the spotlight and sharing adorable moments with her grand-daughter.

She also made a rare appearance in Meghan's Netflix docuseries With Love, Meghan, which aired in March 2025, where she was seen attending a celebration brunch prepared by the Duchess.

She was laso with the family for a pumpkin patch outing in October, appearing at the end of a video montage carving pumpkins alongside Archie and Lilibet.