Duchess Sophie gives emotional reaction to her new title

Duchess of Edinburgh receives special title for her dedication to King Charles and the monarchy

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

January 20, 2026

The royal family's real jewel, Duchess Sophie, alwasys stands at the forefron, supporting the monarchy in all circumstances.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who turns 61st, has received a special title for her dedication and hard work.

Prince Edward's wife has long been called a 'secret weapon' within the royal family, which is really a big title for the mother-of-two.

Prince Edward's wife has finally spoken out on how she feels about the ttile, which she has received from Britons for her loyality to the King.

In a an interview with the Mirror, Sophie finally broke her silence about her feelings on the title, saying: "I like to fly under the radar. It’s all very well being a secret weapon, but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret."

She added: "I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment. I don’t see myself in a frontline position."

She continued: "There are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more I'm becoming less secretive. I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next!"

But when asked what she would like her own description to be, she quickly replied: "I don't know, I am going to leave that for others, it would be very presumptuous for me to suggest something that could go badly wrong."

King Charles has already shared a special messgae for Sophie on her big day, writing: “Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh.”

