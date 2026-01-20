Duchess Sophie gives emotional reaction to her new title

January 20, 2026
The royal family's real jewel, Duchess Sophie, alwasys stands at the forefron, supporting the monarchy in all circumstances.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who turns 61st, has received a special title for her dedication and hard work.
Prince Edward's wife has long been called a 'secret weapon' within the royal family, which is really a big title for the mother-of-two.
Prince Edward's wife has finally spoken out on how she feels about the ttile, which she has received from Britons for her loyality to the King.
In a an interview with the Mirror, Sophie finally broke her silence about her feelings on the title, saying: "I like to fly under the radar. It’s all very well being a secret weapon, but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret."
She added: "I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment. I don’t see myself in a frontline position."
She continued: "There are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more I'm becoming less secretive. I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next!"
But when asked what she would like her own description to be, she quickly replied: "I don't know, I am going to leave that for others, it would be very presumptuous for me to suggest something that could go badly wrong."
King Charles has already shared a special messgae for Sophie on her big day, writing: “Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh.”