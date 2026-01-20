Prince William, Kate break silence on Scotland trip amid security concern

Prince William and Kate Middleton had kept some details of their important visit firmly under wraps as a means of precaution.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were due to arrive in Scotland on Tuesday, January 20, to conduct a series of engagements in Stirling and Falkirk to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions. However, royal editor Rebecca English shared that one engagement on the day has not been revealed due to security reasons.

Kensington Palace released an update on the couple’s trip as they flew out of the UK for their destination.

William and Kate, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay and the Lord and Lady of the Isles when in Scotland, will first visit the National Curling Academy in Stirling to meet with Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams.

The meeting is held ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games which will be held in Milano-Cortina between February and March.

They will then visit the Radical Weavers in Stirling, a working handweaving studio that also functions as a charity.

William and Kate will learn about the heritage of Scottish tartan and benefit from the therapeutic qualities of weaving while creating blankets and textiles to give back to those in need.

Meanwhile, Harry is still in UK as he continues with the legal proceeding of the lawsuit against DailyMail publisher. On the other hand, King Charles and Camilla are in Balmoral. It is uncertain with the monarch will meet with William and Kate while they are in Scotland.