Prince William ‘won’t hold back wrath’ as Prince Harry ignites new war

Prince Harry appeared to have triggered a new war with his estranged brother Prince William, especially when he had been trying to mend ties with his father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fighting a legal battle alongside six high-profile complainants against the Daily Mail publisher, is also making moves to honour the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry’s track record with releasing documentaries and books have not particularly brought him positive results, especially with regards to the relations he holds with his family. His Netflix docuseries with Meghan and his bombshell memoir had kept him estranged from his father in a years-long feud.

Now just as the father and son were warming up to one another, Harry and Meghan are now planning a documentary about the fatal crash that took the life of Diana after renewing their multimillion dollar deal with Netflix last year. This is driving William furious, sources reveal to Closer.

“Harry is determined to honour his mother and share her story. He doesn’t see any reason why he needs to involve his brother in it,” an insider said.

“What’s really sending William over the edge is how involved Meghan is,” they continued. “William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story. He is sickened that Harry, and by extension Meghan, would dare to disrespect his mother and profit from the memory of her.”

William and Harry’s mother died in August 1997 from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident in Paris.

The sources have noted that the future king is “very clear” on his stance and he is ready to “put up whatever roadblocks he can” if Harry goes ahead with the plan. William will not shy away from putting a “legal red tape” or even “calling in favours from high places to get it shut down”.

They stressed that the Prince of Wales is “on the warpath against this”. The source added, “To him this is the ultimate grift and he’s not about to stand by and let his mother be exploited in death by her own son.”