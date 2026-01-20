Prince Harry waves and receives good luck cheers on day two of trial

Prince Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning with a brief smile breaking through the tension, as supporters lining the pavement called out messages of affection just after 10am.

Well-wishers cheered him on, with one shouting, "Harry, I love you!" and another calling out, "Good luck, Prince!"

The Duke of Sussex is not due to take the witness stand today. Instead, he returned to court to hear his legal team continue setting out the case, with his barrister, David Sherborne, resuming opening arguments from the previous day.

Addressing the court, Sherborne turned his focus to Harry’s claim, arguing that few figures generated more fascination for the tabloid press than the younger son of the King.

According to him, stories about Prince Harry’s private world were treated as commercial gold, relentlessly pursued because they boosted sales.

Barrister claims tabloids chased him like a cash cow, ignoring risks.

He told the judge that this obsession went beyond headlines, alleging that his movements were closely monitored, a practice he warned carried serious security concerns.

The Duke is one of seven high-profile claimants taking part in the case, joined by Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and former MP Sir Simon Hughes.