King Charles issues personal statement mourning Spain train crash victims

His Majesty offers solidarity and condolences to the victims and their families

King Charles is speaking out after a devastating train crash in Spain claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

With the death toll still rising and rescue teams continuing to search for missing victims two days after the disaster, the British monarch issued a personal statement on Tuesday, January 20, expressing his and Queen Camilla’s sorrow.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster,” His Majesty said. “We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident.”

The 77-year-old monarch also paid tribute to first responders who rushed to the scene, saying, “We also wish to pay a particular tribute to the emergency services who responded so swiftly and courageously at the scene of the crash. We have the greatest admiration for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need.”

The message concluded with a note of solidarity. “We hold the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time.”

The statement was signed, “Charles R.”

According to The Independent, investigators examining the cause of the crash have identified a faulty joint on the rails. The incident occurred Sunday evening near Córdoba, when a high-speed train derailed before colliding with an oncoming train.