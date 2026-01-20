Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hope for third baby

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark hopes for third baby

Harry and Meghan never seem to be fed up with the limelight as they keep on teasing the royal watchers and their fans alike with their attention-grabbing stunts and moves.

The couple's latest romantic dance clip has sparked speculation of their family's expension, with some fans guessing that they are set to welcome their third baby amid failure of their projects.

One source close to the couple, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to have third baby.

The Netflix star has reportedly changed her strategy amid reports of Harry's reunion with his dad as she fears Harry may spend more time in the UK after winning his security battle.

If Harry wins his security battle in the UK, it will be difficult for Meghan to stop him taking his children to the UK.

Harry and Meghan will welcome a third child in 2026 in a move one well-placed pal tells Radar could dramatically reshape her priorities and offer respite from her faltering business and acting efforts.

The Sussexes stepped live in California with their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

The insider added: "There is a strong sense that Meghan is tired of trying to make her lifestyle brand and effort to make herself some sort of A-list celebrity work. She knows it's all been failing, and becoming a mom for the third time would give her the perfect excuse to put a cork in it all."

Last year, at the WellChild Awards in London, Harry admitted he’s become more emotional.

"I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes,” he told Hello! Magazine.

"It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you,” he continued, referring to WellChild’s work with seriously ill children.

Meghan and Harry's romantic dancing video also added fuel to the fire amid speculation of their planning for the third baby.