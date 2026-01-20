Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wine if France refuses to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on French wine and champagne if France refuses to join his newly constituted “Board of Peace” for Gaza.

France is one of the 60 countries that Trump has invited to join the committee, initially intended to reconstruct the war-torn Palestinian region; however, its construction suggests that the committee is aimed at mediating global conflicts more broadly.

The warning from the U.S. president comes after a close aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said that France does not intend to accept Trump’s invitation.

When asked about the statement, the 47th President of the United States (POTUS) said, “Nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon. I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to.”

The five-year term of the French president will end in May 2027 and according to the French law he cannot run for the office for a third term.

According to a document seen by Reuters, the U.S. government was seeking $1 billion cash from countries that want to stay on the board for longer than three years.

Trump recently shared the personal messages from Macron in which the French president invited him for a dinner in Paris on Thursday.