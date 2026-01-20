Truth behind YouTube’s longest video spanning 1.7 billion hours

A mysterious YouTube channel has sparked widespread curiosity online after uploading a video with an impossible runtime of 1,796,238,888 hours, 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

The channel titled @shinywr has around 52k subscribers with no additional details. Following the upload, the video drew attention on social media platforms as users shared screenshots and conspiracy theories.

At first, netizens linked the video with some cryptic activity of time travel or even with the so-called black magic content.

However, closer inspection reveals that there’s nothing supernatural behind the upload.

The video is a standard YouTube livestream that ran for approximately 2 hours, 49 minutes and 38 seconds.

The confusion originates from a “misleading thumbnail” and “display glitch” which makes it appear to have an absurdly long runtime.

This is not the standalone video of the channel. It has a previous history of uploading multiple similar livestreams using identical or similar thumbnails, often resulting in misleading impressions about the runtime of videos.

These streams last typically for 2-3 hours, but the thumbnails are presented in a way that encourages curiosity and speculation.

The channel appears mysterious due to the lack of any creator’s information or description. This lack of context fuels further intrigue. But it is evident that the channel exists mainly to generate views through mystery and confusion.

However, there’s one loophole that might reveal the creator’s identity. The creator posted “Saiyaara movie all songs (Jukebox)” five months ago, suggesting that the owner may be based in India.



