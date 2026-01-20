Abella Danger breaks down in tears as Miami loses National Championship

Internet personality Abella Danger was left heartbroken after the Indiana Hoosiers defeated Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win their first College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Videos of the influencer breaking down after her team’s loss became a major talking point as fans flooded social media with clips from the match.

Taking to Instagram, where she has amassed over 9.5 million followers, Danger wrote, “I was born and raised in Miami, I went to South Miami middle school 5 minutes from UM where we all wore the orange and green just like UM.”

Danger stated that she always wanted to be a hurricane and her love for the team was unconditional, adding, “I am and will always be a Hurricane.”

She praised the team for making it to the final and hoped that it would be back with vengeance next season.

Her remarks triggered a strom on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions. One user took to X and wrote, “I am there for you, Abella, if you need comfort, come to my place.”

Another expressed, “These are the fakest tears I have ever seen.”

Indiana finished the championship undefeated, marking the first time in college football history that a team had stayed unbeaten.