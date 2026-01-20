Are Titans hiring Robert Saleh as head coach? Here's what we know

The Tennessee Titans are in the process of finalizing Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, as their next head coach, after speculations have gained momentum.

Multiple media reports have been indicating that Saleh could be the potential pick for the Titans.

The news broke out after the 49ers’ season wrapped up following a 41-6 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round on Saturday, January 17.

Saleh was first approached by the Arizona Cardinals, who interviewed him last Thursday, January 15, 2026, as claimed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who is a senior NFL reporter.

Robert Saleh was interviewed with the Tennessee Titans yesterday, Monday, January 19, 2026.

Saleh is set to become the Titan’s 20th head coach in franchise history and the seventh since the team moved to Nashville in 1997, as reported by ESPN.

Who is Robert Saleh?

If the 49ers’ former head coach, Robert Saleh, emerges as the ultimate choice for the Titans, it will be his second head coaching stint.

The 49ers defensive coordinator's first tenure lasted from 2017 to 2020, during which the team reached the Super Bowl.

He then became the New York Jets’ head coach from 2021 to 2024 after a four-year stint as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Saleh’s head coach tenure concluded with a record of 20 wins and 36 losses.

Saleh has a mammoth task ahead, as he will succeed Brian Callahan, with whom the team parted ways in mid-October last year.

He will take over a team ending the NFL season at 3-14 but building around young talent, including quarterback Cam Ward and last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick.