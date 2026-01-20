 
Geo News

Did explosion disrupt GTA 6 development? Rockstar North provides major update

Rockstar North office building was hit by a small explosion and fire that broke out at around 5 a.m. on Monday, January 19, at Barclay House, the building that housed Rockstar North

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Did explosion disrupt GTA 6 development? Rockstar North provides major update
Did explosion disrupt GTA 6 development? Rockstar North provides major update 

Rockstar North, the Scottish game studio leading the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, has provided a major update after its office was hit by an explosion and fire on Monday, January 19.

A spokesperson had earlier confirmed to IGN that the “incident was due to a malfunction in a boiler on its premises.”

Providing an update on the incident, the company spokesperson said the studio has resumed its operations and that the explosion didn’t cause any harm to the staff.

The statement read, ”Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational.

'Many thanks to those that reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation."

Earlier, the Scottish publication The Herald reported that crews remained on-site for over four hours but have now left the scene.

According to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officials, the Rockstar North office building was hit by a small explosion and fire that broke out at around 5 a.m. on Monday, January 19, when fire crew members were called for an incident at Barclay House, the building that housed Rockstar North, located on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh.

Responding to the emergency, a large number of resources were mobilized to the scene, with 7 vehicles from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Rockstar Games’ Edinburgh studio has long been serving as the epicenter of the company’s core function, with development of every major GTA and Red Dead Redemption game happening inside the building.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19 this year.

Who is Paulina Reyes? Suspect named in viral SEPTA bus pepper-spray attack video
Who is Paulina Reyes? Suspect named in viral SEPTA bus pepper-spray attack
Abella Danger breaks down in tears as Miami loses National Championship
Abella Danger breaks down in tears as Miami loses National Championship
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wine if France refuses to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wine if France refuses to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
China reconstructs Tang Dynasty's only remaining ‘Golden Armour' after 1,200 years
China reconstructs Tang Dynasty's only remaining ‘Golden Armour' after 1,200 years
Morgan Riddle claps back at body-shaming trolls after Australian Open backlash
Morgan Riddle claps back at body-shaming trolls after Australian Open backlash
Giant replica of Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein installed on National Mall
Giant replica of Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein installed on National Mall
Northern lights to dazzle 24 states tonight after massive CME strike: Will your state see the aurora? video
Northern lights to dazzle 24 states tonight after massive CME strike: Will your state see the aurora?
Will Earth lose gravity on August 12? NASA shares chilling update
Will Earth lose gravity on August 12? NASA shares chilling update