Northern lights to dazzle 24 states tonight after massive CME strike: Will your state see the aurora?

A dazzling celestial light show is set to light the skies of 24 U.S. states amid a thundering CME to impact Earth tonight from Alaska to Colorado.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has predicted that the impact is already disrupting Earth’s magnetic field, thus creating a perfect celestial delight tonight across the northern U.S. and possibly beyond.

What forms the CME is a cloud of plasma and magnetic field erupted from the Sun, and it is expected to hit the Earth’s atmosphere late Monday or early Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Let’s find out which states are set to receive this spectacular aurora display.

With the storm still in progress, and according to NOAA, the CME route is expected to continue through the evening, with severe geomagnetic storm watch conditions still on the cards.

It means the odds of a dazzling aurora display are now higher than ever.

But it's subject to the clearer skies and favorable magnetic field orientation—the key magnetic condition is still a green light.

Which states could see the northern lights tonight?

Based on the Space Weather Prediction Center's latest forecast map, here’s a complete list of tonight’s celestial show for the following 24 states.

WASHINGTON

Oregon

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

Minnesota

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Michigan

New York

Vermont

Maine

New Hampshire

massachusetts

Nebraska

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Missouri

Colorado

But remember, celestial displays are sometimes like touch-and-go.

Although the NOAA claims the list is fetched based on the current forecast data, if storm conditions strengthen, northern lights could reach much farther south than expected.

Meanwhile, if the forecast doesn’t hold, stargazers could be left staring at empty, quiet skies.