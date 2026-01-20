Did Dingoes kill Canadian tourist found dead on Australian beach? Know every detail here

A 19-year-old Canadian woman was found dead, surrounded by a cluster of dingoes on a popular Australian beach, K’Gari, according to local officials.

The body of the tourist, whose name has not been disclosed by the authorities, was discovered around 6:30 local time on Monday, January 19, 2026 (around 20:30 GMT on Sunday), on the beach of K’Gari, an island off Australia's eastern coast, Queensland police officials have said.

The woman was discovered when two men driving along the beach coast found a cluster of about 10 dingoes around a stationary object, identifying it as a woman's body, according to Police Inspector Paul Algie, who told the local media.

Though an investigation is underway, Algie didn’t confirm whether the woman died from drowning or was attacked by the animals.

But what sparked concerns about the dingoes' presence were the police inspector's remarks that signs of dingoes have been found.

Algie said, “There were markings on the body consistent with having been touched and interfered with by the dingoes.”

An Australian media outlet, ABC News, has revealed information about the identity of the woman, stating, “The woman, who had been working at a backpacker’s hostel for the past six weeks, told friends she was going for a 05:00 morning swim.”

A post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, January, 21 2026.