AJ McLean noticed changes in Liam Payne's behaviour before his death

AJ McLean revealed Liam Payne played his album to him prior to his death

Backstreet Boys famed AJ McLean has shared some rare details about the final days of Liam Payne.

The 48-year-old musician worked with Liam on latter's last project which was the Netflix realty show, Building The Band.

McLean has often spoken about the love and respect he had had for the late singer.

But in his latest interview, the I Want It That Way singer shared how his bond with Payne grew stronger after the show and how he noticed subtle changes in the late singer's behaviour.

AJ further revealed that Liam played his new album to him and even asked for his notes and opinions.

“I still have it. I haven’t played it for anyone. I still have the last conversation we had on my Whatsapp. I won’t get rid of it. It reminds me of him before everything happened. It keeps this perception how much of a beautiful person he really was.”

According to the McLean, the former One Direction singer was an incredible person, but was a “tortured soul.”

AJ McLean ‘knew’ something was wrong with Liam Payne:

While speaking on We Need To Talk Podcast, he opened, “I knew that something was up.”

He revealed that he was in close contact with Liam after they finished shooting for the Netflix show. But suddenly, the “conversations stopped.”

AJ than reflected on Liam’s addiction issues while quoting his own example saying, “when I was in my addiction, the last people I want to talk to are sober people” as he didn’t wanted to be lectured.

Even though, he didn’t want to that to Payne, rather he just wanted to be an ear to listen. But before that, the news of Teardrops singer death came up, and it was just devastating.

The Strip That Down singer passed away tragically on October 16, 2024.