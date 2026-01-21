Harry Styles 'overshadowing' Louis Tomlinson's new album?

One Direction fans worried about chart battle between Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have set internet ablazed as they both are set to release new music on the same day.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has officially announced his comeback by sharing update about his new album, "KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY."

Earlier today, Harry shared a new post on his social media handle announcing the release of his first single after four years titled, Aperture.

The post has set the internet on fire with One Direction fans being worried that Styles new song might overshadow Tomlinson's upcoming album, "How Did I get Here?" as both will be displaying their new work on the same date, January 23.

Considering that the 31-year-old is finally coming up with new music after his four-year hiatus, fans believe that there is going to be a chart battle between Harry and Louis.

One of them wrote on X, “No shot Harry Styles is releasing a single the same day Louis' album comes out'; 'Are you mentally okay @Louis_Tomlinson @Harry_Styles? Because I'm Not thanks you you.”

Meanwhile, another one commented, “I’m so sorry but Harry dropping new music after 4 years!!!! The same days as Louis’ album is definitely overshadowing Louis.”

“For me personally ofc. I’m just way more excited for the single than for the album rn.”

However, this can also direct the attention of fans to a possible reunion kind of a thing as all the former 1D bandmates have started to make headlines all of a sudden.

Besides Harry and Louis, Niall Horan also just teased his upcoming new single Drive Safe with Miles Smith. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik has also teased new music in latest social media post.