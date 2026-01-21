British tourist who missed flight found dead in Thailand: Here's every detail you need to know

The heartbroken mother of a 21-year-old Briton named Joshua Kershaw has shared a devastating update about her missing son, confirming that the body has been found.

Joshua Kershaw, who went missing in Thailand for nine days, was last spotted in the tourist town of Pattaya in Thailand on January 12, 2026.

He was scheduled for a flight back home on January 19 at 8:30 p.m. local time and was due to land at London Heathrow Airport on the very next day January 20, at 6:25 a.m., as reported by the Daily Star.

But it was later confirmed that he didn’t board this flight, prompting the UK authorities to launch an immediate search, treating him as a high-risk missing person.

Joshua’s family even launched an urgent appeal to trace out their son from Grimsby, a port town in Northeast Lincolnshire, and a GoFundMe campaign was also established to help with the search efforts.

However, this morning, on January 21, his mother, Jenny from Wakefield, shared a post on Facebook with the devastating update about her missing 21-year-old son, Joshua Kershaw.

She wrote, “As much as my heart is breaking right now. We have now located Josh. But unfortunately, he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK.”

The UK national, Joshua kershaw was a keen cyclist who got lost on January 10 while riding on a challenging forest trail in the Phraeo district, a region located in the northeast of Thailand, as reported by the local publication YorkshireLive.

The outlet added that the London native had spent the night camping in a jungle, which is known for its cobras, pit vipers, bears, elephants, and leopards—before rescue teams discovered the body of an unfortunate young man.