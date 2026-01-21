Why Emmanuel Macron's aviator sunglasses suddenly went viral: Here's everything to know about

In an age of digital media where every post counts, no matter who posts it, it’s a reality that an image can provoke emotions far faster than words.

This was proven instantly when a snap of French President Macron wearing reflective aviators at the Davos forum went viral, sparking a social media frenzy.

Netizens were left only with one question: ‘why the president was wearing dark glasses indoors?’

The French media reported that Macron may have a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which is called the bursting of a blood vessel in the protective tissue covering the eye.

This can happen when someone sneezes or coughs severely or if they poke or rub their eye.

People with diabetic conditions and high blood pressure could be more at risk of experiencing it.

For much of the French public, it’s a no-brainer, as the French president wore them after meeting the French air force last week, during a visit in which his eye condition was clearly visible.

Macron’s sunglasses: A medical condition, or a nod to “Eye of the Tiger”?

The French President Emmanuel Macron at the very start of his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos said, “Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It’s, of course, something completely harmless.”

Then the president quipped, apparently referring to the name of the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 Rocky III movie, saying, “ Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’… For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination.”

On the other hand, the spokesperson for the French President told Euronews that the “President is wearing glasses due to photosensitivity until the minor issue mentioned last week resolves itself.”

Since the clip has gone viral, online users have been drawing parallels with the former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had suffered injury.

In early September 2023, he fell while jogging and shared an image of himself wearing a black eye patch, quipping that he was looking forward to the reactions of social media users and that, “it looked worse than it was.”

What brand are Macron’s viral sunglasses?

The French President Macron Emmanuel made a patriotic choice while selecting the sunglasses that equally spotlighted the French craftsmanship.

According to Euronews, Macron was wearing Maison Henry Jullien’s eyewear brand, established in 1921.

The French president opted for its Pacific S 01 Double or Palladium, a design that was created in 2017.