Yahoo, AOL suffer major outage, possibly due to backend server error

A major technical outage is currently affecting Yahoo and AOL services, disrupting email and website access.

Millions of users are potentially affected. The widespread service failure started on early Wednesday, January 21, with user reports flooding in around 9:30 am Eastern Time.

Users are encountering an error message reading “Edge: Too many requests.” This suggests a likely failure of the backend server or network infrastructure.

Downdetector confirms the outage with a massive spike in reports, citing 17,000 for Yahoo services alone by 10:12 am. Reports for Yahoo Mail topped 8,000 while AOL saw over 4,700.

As of now, neither Yahoo nor AOL has officially responded to the outage. The complaints are requesting details via direct message, but have not offered a systemic explanation or an estimated time for restoration.

The affected users are requested to check official pages for updated information and wait for service restoration.

Previously, netizens were affected by outages at X (formerly Twitter) and Cloudflare that disrupted several businesses worldwide.