Prince Harry makes latest revelation as he names William, Kate in statement

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

Prince Harry's trial took a surprising turn as he named Prince William and Princess Kate after revealing Meghan Markle's ordeal in his High-Court witness statement.

The Duke of Sussex provided a list of individuals that he was in "regular contact" during the period of time specified in the lawsuit.

Harry, 41, surprisingly mentioned his eldest brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate in the witness statement.

Harry's lawsuit covers events from 1996 to 2014, but he has since been estranged from his royal relatives.

The royal has no plans to see either William or his father, King Charles, during his current visit to the UK.

Harry’s description of William focused on their closeness at the time, underscoring the level of trust he says existed between them during those years.

“HRH The Prince of Wales, my brother William,” the statement read. “Due to his position, the press have always been very interested in him. As brothers, we naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives as we trusted each other with the highly sensitive information we shared about our private, family and professional lives.”

The royal appeared on the verge of tears as he claimed the ordeal has affected his wife, leaving her in a misery.

