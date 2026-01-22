Prince Harry reaches out to Brooklyn Beckham: 'Don't burn everything'

Prince Harry seemingly offered a piece of advice to Brooklyn Beckham after raising eyebrows with his shocking revelations about the Beckham clan.

The firstborn of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham finally spoke up about the tensions with his parents in a bombshell, long statement.

Taking to his Instagram, Brookly made several accusations against the powerful couple, including their dislike for his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He revealed that his mother, the famous designer, behaved inappropriately at his wedding and "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola. He said that his parents controlled the media perspective as well.

Now, speaking of Harry, who also once shared his side of the story in his explosive memoir Spare and Oprah Winfrey's interview, citing the alleged ill treatment received by the royal family.

As per journalist Rob Shutter, an insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex reached out to Brooklyn and urged him to take future steps very carefully.

"Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn. He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away," the source shared.

According to the report, Harry "told" the chef, "don’t burn everything at once. You only get one chance to tell your story the right way."

It has been said that King Charles' son believes that honesty "works best" and "freedom is real", but one should prepare for the "fallout" as well.

"You lose people. You get misunderstood. And once it’s out there, you can’t take it back," the source shared Prince Harry's possible feelings.

Archie and Lilibet's father aims to "help" Brooklyn in surviving the next phase of life after learning from his scars.