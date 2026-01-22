Prince Harry takes decision about UK stay after King Charles snub

Prince Harry has decided to stay in the UK despite wrapping his crucial cross-examination in court for the ongoing legal case against the Associated Newspapers Limited.

The Duke of Sussex, who is suing the DailyMail publisher along with six other high-profile claimants, will be appearing in court on Thursday as a sign of solidarity. The high-profile claimants include Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Simon Hughes and Sadie Frost.

King Charles’s younger son will arrive in the morning and will observe as the case picks up after his testimony and as further evidence is presented to the judge.

The decision for Harry to stay in London comes despite the snub from his father, who had left the city without meeting his son. The monarch, who had been spending time at Balmoral before he arrived to UK, had rushed back to Clarence House to attend a key event followed by a meeting.

However, as soon as the engagement was over, Charles left as quickly as he came. Meanwhile, Harry had been in the witness box sharing his testimony in the trial.

He mentioned how he could not talk about the unlawful gathering of information openly because of the institution he had been a part of. He also spoke, with his voice cracking, about how the press made his wife Meghan’s life “miserable”, which notably had him near tears.

The King reportedly is not fond of the idea that Harry is still pursuing the phone hacking case which has gone into trial. There have been concerns that it would leak more details about the royals, which the royals rather not have out in the public.