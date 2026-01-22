Beatrice, Eugenie's wise move to avoid 'scrutiny' laid bare

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie earned respect for their wise move, which is beneficial for their loved ones.

The sisters have seemingly gone through a challenging phase of their lives in 2025 after their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, grabbed negative spotlight for their ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie's strategy of "raising their own children" as per their way, without royal and aristocratic titles.

Princess Beatrice shares daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena, one, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Also, she is a stepmother to the property developer's nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf.

Whereas Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are parents of two sons, August and Ernest.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, royal commentator Robert Jobson, "The Princess has shown how a so-called blended family works."

Moreover, the royal expert praised Eugenie and Beatrice's decision to raise their little ones away from media scrutiny, which the royal family's kids often face.

Mr Robert said, "The royal sisters have both avoided complications for their children by avoiding royal and aristocratic titles."

"Their children are simply August and Ernest Brooksbank and Sienna and Athena Mapelli Mozzi. It means less scrutiny and means they can avoid the burden of being truly public figures," he added.