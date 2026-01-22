Meghan Markle stirs new trouble with 'emotional' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle skips urgent conversation with emotional Prince Harry

Meghan Markle said to Prince Harry that she is not ready for a conversation about the UK return, a new report claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who often appeared in a light-hearted mood in public, is seemingly going through a lonely phase of his life.

As much as he loves his life in California with Meghan and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, Harry misses his home country, the UK.

It has been said that in order to introduce his little ones to British roots, the former working royal has been fighting a legal battle to regain his taxpayer-funded security.

But, an insider shared with Radar Online, "Meghan does not appear anxious about the situation at all."

The source added, "She is confident, assertive and firmly in charge, and she is certain that Harry will not walk away."

According to the report, Meghan "closes" the conversation about the idea of UK return as soon as possible, which must be stirring emotional problems for Harry.

"Harry is experiencing a level of emotional drift he has never known before. While his focus on his children remains unwavering, there is a growing sense that he has lost his footing and no longer feels fully at home in any one place," shared an insider.