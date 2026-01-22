Kensington Palace unveils William’s first official overseas visit in 2026

Prince William will be embarking on a crucial task on behalf of King Charles as he undertakes his first overseas visit for the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who had just been in Scotland for two days of engagements, are set for a long separation as William will be travelling all the way to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace shared details of the trip, which will be a three-day visit to strengthen ties between the two nations.

William, who has been establishing his position as a global leader, is undertaking the visit at the behest of the UK government and the King. He has previously visited neighbouring nations the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

“At the request of His Majesty’s Government, the Prince of Wales will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between Monday 9th and Wednesday 11th February,” the spokesperson stated.

“His Royal Highness’ visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and as the two nations approach a century of diplomatic relations.”

They continued, “This will be His Royal Highness’ first official visit to Saudi Arabia. Further details will be advised in due course.”

The update came as Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the UK following an invigorating trip to Stirling and Falkland Islands learning about the Scottish traditions. The couple met with Team GB before they headed for Winter Olympics and weaved tartans.