'IT: Welcome to Derry' receives promising update on season 2

'IT: Welcome to Derry' is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel

IT: Welcome To Derry fans have been left excited with the latest announcement.

Starring Bill Skarsgård in the key role, the pilot season of the horror series backed by HBO Max turned out to be a huge success.

Reportedly showrunners Andy and Barbara Muschietti had planned it already that there are going to be three seasons of Welcome to Derry.

Based on Stephen King’s novel, the terrifying show focuses on the origin story of the Pennywise the dancing clown.

As per the latest reports of The Hollywood Reporter, the second season is in works now even though it has not been officially renewed by the makers.

Fans are super excited to hear the news as they shared their reaction to the news on X.

One of them wrote, “Just when I finally stopped having nightmares, they go and do this to me.”

“It: Welcome to Derry sounds exciting. Can’t wait for more details”, penned another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan commented, “On my way to subscribe my HBO just for IT and pennywise.”

The supernatural horror TV series serves as a prequel to the It film release in 2017 and 2019.

Besides the Nosferatu actor, it also featured Clara Stack, Taylour Paige, Matilda Lawler and Chris Chalk.