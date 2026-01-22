Baba Vanga's 2026 prediction begins just 20 days in: Here's why

The new year has just entered into its 22nd day, and the world events unfolding before us in various parts of the world are what leave people with questions about whether her prophecies are coming out to be true.

Psychic Baba Vanga’, who is sometimes dubbed as the 21st century's 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' made startling predictions for 2026.

The mystic Baba Vanga foresees that the new year will be marked by extreme weather patterns, massive earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions that could pose an existential threat to human lives and damage infrastructure.

Natural disasters

Bulgarian Baba Vanga's one of the starkest predictions was related to natural disasters.

The ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ is believed to have foreseen continued natural calamities in 2026.

These include earthquakes, harsh weather conditions, drought, and fire-related catastrophes.

In the contemporary climate crisis, this prediction feels less like prophecy and more like an eerie scientific warning.

One of the most disturbing instances is the recent wildfires in Chile, claiming 19 lives, and a massive landslide that swept through a popular campsite in NZ, which has caused a mass evacuation in the country.

As per the latest reports, the landslide hit a campground at the base of Mount Maunganui on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

According to the government officials, it followed a days-long onslaught of heavy rain and floods that swept through the country and is linked to a tropical weather system.

The authorities are now claiming that the Bay of Plenty region, where Mount Maunganui is located, recorded its wettest day on record, with the nearby city of Tauranga receiving about 295 mm of rain in just over 30 hours—about two-and-a-half months of typical rainfall.

While the mystic Baba Vanga predicted earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, her prophecies also highlighted extreme weather patterns, which include wildfires and landslides.

According to scientists and climate experts, the evolving climate changes and prolonged droughts are triggering wildfires more frequently than ever.

Baba Vanga's prophecies: Track record of accuracy?

It’s easy to brush off Baba Vanga’s words—until you look at the record. Believe it or not, many of her prophecies turn out to be eerily spot-on.

The 9/11 attacks (“American breathen will fall after being attacked by steel birds”)

The 2004 tsunami

The rise of ISIS

Brexit and the UK’s exit from the EU

Given her past impressive record, it's not a brain drainer that people are watching her 2026 predictions with both fear and fascination.

These success stories have become an inseparable part of her enduring lore.

While skeptics point to a thin, often second-hand paper trail, believers remain optimistic of her powers.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 but lost her vision as a child after being struck in a dangerous dust storm that changed her life forever.

After that incident, she claimed to have received prophecies and messages from the spirit world.

Although she never penned down her prophecies (and most were documented by people around her), her following saw a surge throughout Eastern Europe.

She died in 1996, but way before her passing, she had already become something of a mystical figure.

Followers of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga believe she foresaw big global events such as the 9/11 attacks, the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe, the fall of the Soviet Union, and even Brexit.