Tesla's FSD to be approved in China, Europe by next month: Musk at Davos

Regulatory nods on FSD indicate Tesla's AI advancements, it is said to be priced higher than those of many others

Geo News Digital Desk
January 23, 2026

As the leading American electric vehicle (EV) brand, Tesla, is launching its full self-driving (FSD) system to its wide fleet, it is about to be approved by regulatory authorities in Europe and ​China as early as next month.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed this anticipation on Thursday, as his EV firm aims to boost its revenue with the help of software offerings in the wake of slowing vehicle sales.

Although regulatory nods on FSD and early robotaxi deployments indicate Tesla's incredible advancements in AI, the technology is still in its early stages compared to its high price, which is much greater than that of many other tech and automotive companies.

"We hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing for China," Musk said at his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Reuters.

It should be noted that Tesla has been securing approvals for the ‌assisted FSD in Europe, where its deployment has been slower compared to the US, owing to overly strict vehicle safety rules and a fragmented regulatory framework.

The Dutch ​vehicle authority RDW is expected to decide the fate of FSD in February, keeping in view what the authority said back in November 2025.

Tesla had said that once the system is approved in the Netherlands, other EU countries will follow suit, allowing a full-fledged launch of Tesla's FSD ahead of a formal EU approval.

