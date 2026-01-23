Princess Anne holds key talks with King Charles amid family tension

Princess Anne put forward her reservations in front of King Charles about the 'harsh' treatment given to the former Prince Andrew.

2025 was quite tough for the royal family as they made it to the negative headlines due to the back-to-back revelations about Andrew in the Epstein Files.

After facing serious pressure, Andrew stripped off his royal titles and his remaining royal perks were taken away from him by the monarch.

Not only that, Beatrice and Eugenie's father asked to leave the Royal Lodge after backlash sparked over the "peppercorn" rent of the massive property.

Now, it has been claimed that the two senior royals, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, expressed their dismay over the treatment their brother Andrew has been receiving.

According to Daily Mail, "Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment."

The source added, "There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly."

Furthermore, it has been said that till now, the former Duke of York has denied all allegations, and he has not found "guilty" of anything.

On the other hand, the future King William and Queen Camilla "take a harder line" about the Andrew scandal, and an insider revealed that it has "caused a lot of family angst."