Epic Games Store announces free game for January 2026: Find out here

In what seems to be a tempting treat for avid gamers, the Epic Games Store has finally announced its final free game for January 2026, which is Definitely Not Fried Chicken.

Starting January 29, PC gamers can claim January's free game for from Epic Games Store at no cost.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is an absurd management simulator, bringing Jan 2026 to an exciting end.

In Definitely Not Fried Chicken, players take on the challenge of running a fast-food restaurant that serves as a front for a sprawling drug operation.

The game requires you to generate income through legitimate chicken sales and use those profits to expand into illicit products. Ultimately, you must grow your legal business enough to convincingly cover your criminal activities.

The theme is most likely to be recognised and cherished by Breaking Bad fans, as the game encourages you to become a character like Gustavo Fring.

Players are tasked with managing supply chains, diversifying offerings, and avoiding unwanted attention from authorities.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken's release date and availability

The game will be available on the Epic Games Store on January 29, free from launch. Players will have seven days to claim it before the offer expires on February 5 at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM PKT.

Before this new title launches, don’t miss out on the current free game, Rustler. This title combines classic GTA-style gameplay with a medieval setting and modern pop culture references.

Originally released on PC in September 2023, Definitely Not Fried Chicken has received a “Mostly Positive” rating, praised for its depth of micromanagement and engaging progression, making it a solid choice for aspiring crime lords.