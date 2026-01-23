Philadelphia sues US Interior Department over removal of slavery exhibits

The City of Philadelphia has sued the United States (U.S.) Department of the Interior after exhibits referencing slavery were removed from the President House’s Site.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court on Thursday, seeking the restoration of the artwork and informational displays that the plaintiff believes was removed pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order No.14253, signed in March 2025.

The lawsuit states that city officials were not given any notice about the removal of historical and educational displays at the President's House site, adding, “The defendant did not provide any explanation, let alone a reasoned one.”

Philadelphia City Council President criticised the Interior Department for removing the slavery exhibits from the city’s historic district, alleging that it was an attempt to whitewash American history.

Kenyatta Johnson said removal of artwork can only change the landscape but not the historical record, adding, “History cannot be erased simply because it is uncomfortable.”

Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said that the decision to remove the displayed material was taken after a review, adding, “It didn’t align with shared national interest values.”

The executive order titled “RESTORING TRUTH AND SANITY TO AMERICAN HISTORY” has received widespread criticism since it was signed on March 27, 2025.