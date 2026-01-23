iPhone Fold launching soon: What to expect from Apple's first foldable

Foldable smartphone's market is already swelling and Apple is gearing up to blast it with a groundbreaking debut of its first-ever foldable iPhone, likely called iPhone Fold.

The iPhone maker has been workingon this device for over five years, and the buzz surrounding Apple's debut is getting intensified.

How Apple's iPhone Fold will compete with Galaxy Fold phones?

Although Samsung has long reigned the foldable phone segment with no match, the iPhone Fold is believed to carve out Apple's own identity with a variety of standout features.

Key features

One of the top features of the iPhone Fold is its dual-camera setup, comprising two 48MP cameras (wide and ultra-wide) on the rear for stunning photography.

Moreover, it will feature an 18MP front camera equipped with Center Stage technology, which enhances the quality of video calls.

Another headlining thing in the iPhone Fold is the inclusion of Apple’s next-generation A20 chip, built on a 3nm process, delivering top-tier performance.

Design and display

Expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner OLED display designed to minimize creasing, the iPhone Fold will be complemented by a book-style design. The low crease would allow it to compete closely with existing models.

It would be more rectangular and wallet-like compared to other foldable devices.

Other notable iPhone Fold features

The first foldable iPhone is likely going to revive Touch ID, and for added convenience, it would be embedded in the power button. The battery capacity of the iPhone Fold could be around 4,700 mAh, and it may also support MagSafe technology to offer wireless charging.

With these innovative functionalities under its belt, the iPhone Fold has fair chances to refresh the foldable market, harnessing Apple’s strong brand presence and flagship ecosystem.