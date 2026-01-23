King Charles’ wife shares simple five minute ritual that could ease stress

King Charles' wife Queen Camilla is taking book clubs out of the living room and straight into the lab.

Her literary charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, is preparing to mark its fifth anniversary in 2026 with an ambitious deep dive into what really happens to us when we read together.

This time, the focus isn’t just on cosy chats over paperbacks but it’s on brains, bodies and science-backed proof.

Leading the project is Professor Sam Wass from the University of East London, who will oversee a controlled scientific study examining how group reading experiences influence stress, emotional wellbeing and human connection.

The research will monitor both psychological and physical responses as participants take part in shared reading sessions, measuring whether discussing stories collectively strengthens bonds, reduces tension and improves mental health.

The Bentley Foundation has joined forces with the charity to support the study, which will be carried out in a laboratory setting rather than a bookshop armchair.

Vicki Perrin, chief executive of The Queen’s Reading Room, says the project is about digging deeper into the magic of reading together, not just enjoying stories.

Professor Wass agrees, pointing out that while science has already confirmed the benefits of reading solo, surprisingly little attention has been paid to what happens when stories become social.

The new study builds on eye-catching findings released by the charity in 2024, which revealed that even five minutes with a novel could dramatically lower stress and ease feelings of isolation.