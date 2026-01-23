 
Geo News

NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS

NASA triggered medical evacuation protocols for the first time in space agency's history

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS
NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts have made their first public appearance since returning to Earth after the historic medical evacuation, the first time in the space agency’s history.

Speaking at a press conference, the pilot of the Crew-11 mission, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, said that medical issues arose on January 7, without sharing details about the condition or the individual who suffered the medical emergency.

He revealed that a portable ultrasound machine proved a lot helpful in the situation, adding, “We were able to take a look at things that we didn’t have.”

The use of an ultrasound machine suggests two possible medical scenarios.

  • Cardiac-related issues
  • Eye-related health issues

It remains unclear what the issue was and how the ultrasound machine helped during the emergency.

Fincke recommended that all future spaceflights must be equipped with portable ultrasound machines to deal with medical emergencies.

Crew-11 commander, Zena Cardman, said: "We are not going to be identifying the crew member or talking through...any of the details of the medical situation. Thank you so much for respecting our privacy."

Crew-11 was originally scheduled to return to Earth in February; however, following a medical situation, NASA triggered medical evacuation protocols for the first time in history.

The returning astronauts, including NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, splashed down on Earth on January 15, 2025.

Japan shuts down reactor at world's largest nuclear plant hours after restart
Japan shuts down reactor at world's largest nuclear plant hours after restart
WhatsApp brings special accounts for kids with less features, more security
WhatsApp brings special accounts for kids with less features, more security
Tesla's FSD to be approved in China, Europe by next month: Musk at Davos
Tesla's FSD to be approved in China, Europe by next month: Musk at Davos
Microsoft 365 suite still down for thousands, Downdetector shows
Microsoft 365 suite still down for thousands, Downdetector shows
Hot Springs gas station viral fight severely injures Noah Epperson; mother holds onto hope video
Hot Springs gas station viral fight severely injures Noah Epperson; mother holds onto hope
Did Ryan Reynolds set a PR trap? Here's what inside texts reveal video
Did Ryan Reynolds set a PR trap? Here's what inside texts reveal
Microsoft 365 hit by major outage caused by failed infrastructure
Microsoft 365 hit by major outage caused by failed infrastructure
Barron Trump called police after seen woman 'beaten up', court hears
Barron Trump called police after seen woman 'beaten up', court hears