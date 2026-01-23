NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts have made their first public appearance since returning to Earth after the historic medical evacuation, the first time in the space agency’s history.

Speaking at a press conference, the pilot of the Crew-11 mission, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, said that medical issues arose on January 7, without sharing details about the condition or the individual who suffered the medical emergency.

He revealed that a portable ultrasound machine proved a lot helpful in the situation, adding, “We were able to take a look at things that we didn’t have.”

The use of an ultrasound machine suggests two possible medical scenarios.

Cardiac-related issues

Eye-related health issues

It remains unclear what the issue was and how the ultrasound machine helped during the emergency.

Fincke recommended that all future spaceflights must be equipped with portable ultrasound machines to deal with medical emergencies.

Crew-11 commander, Zena Cardman, said: "We are not going to be identifying the crew member or talking through...any of the details of the medical situation. Thank you so much for respecting our privacy."

Crew-11 was originally scheduled to return to Earth in February; however, following a medical situation, NASA triggered medical evacuation protocols for the first time in history.

The returning astronauts, including NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, splashed down on Earth on January 15, 2025.