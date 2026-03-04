 
Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn for 1st time since explosive rant

The former Spice Girl attempts to reconnect with Brooklyn by sending him a public message on social media

Geo News Digital Desk
March 04, 2026

The eldest Beckham child has blocked his entire family, including his three siblings, on social media
Victoria Beckham is reaching out to her estranged son on his 27th birthday.

On Wednesday, March 4, the former Spice Girl and her husband David Beckham sent a public message to their eldest child, Brooklyn, on Instagram, despite him making it abundantly clear in an explosive statement in January that he does not care to speak with them or participate in their “performative social media posts.”

First, the football icon posted a childhood pool photo and used his son’s old nickname, Bust. Minutes later, the fashion designer shared the same image, adding, “happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.” She also posted another throwback snap of herself laughing with him, this time writing “I love you so much” complete with heart emojis.

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn for 1st time since explosive rant
Neither tagged Brooklyn in the posts, given that he blocked his entire family — including brothers Cruz and Romeo and sister Harper — a few months ago. As speculation about a family rift spread like wildfire, Brooklyn finally broke his silence with a series of scathing Instagram Stories.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he wrote. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

He continued, “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

He went on to accuse his mother of ruining his and Nicola’s wedding day, and fiercely defended the actress from criticism. 

