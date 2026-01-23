UFC Head Dana White credits Trump for putting UFC ‘on the Map'

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dana White spoke about his friendship with the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump, crediting him with putting his combat sport on the map.

White said he speaks with Trump “once a month” and that they do not discuss politics, adding, “The only time I talk business with him is fights.”

The UFC head said, “I would do anything for President Donald Trump. Trump hosted UFC bouts at his Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2001, giving the sport a major boost before it was widely popular.”

His remarks come as the White House prepares to host historical UFC bouts on June 14, 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The event coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday and his love for sport is not secret, as the U.S. president has already forced France to reschedule the G7 meeting to accommodate the fight.

White said he was focused on delivering the best fights possible, adding, “As long as I don’t mess those up, it’s tough to blow it.”

An arena with a seating capacity of 1,000 people will be built on the White House lawn. Trump said that all the championship bouts at the venue would be “legendary”.

The UFC has not yet shared details about the fighters or the planned bouts.