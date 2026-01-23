Blake Lively forced to address past scandal with Ryan Reynolds: 'Ashamed'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit brings out ghosts from the past

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit brought out scandals from the actress’ past during her deposition.

The 38-year-old actress was asked about the scandal surrounding her wedding with Ryan Reynolds, which caused much outrage.

Lively’s deposition was held in July but the details are only made public now, involving the questions about her wedding on a plantation site.

The Jane the Virgin star’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman asked Lively, "It's true that you dealt with negative press with respect to being married on a plantation during, kind of, the height of Black Lives Matter; is that right?"

Lively answered, "...I feel like that negative press was deserved. It's a mistake we have publicly acknowledged and done a lot of work to reconcile for ourselves and others," according to the transcript obtained by People Magazine.

The Gossip Girl alum tied the knot with the Deadpool star on September 9 in 2012 at Boone Hall in South Carolina which was a former slave plantation.

Reynolds and Lively have previously apologised for not knowing better and made a donation of $200,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Addressing the backlash at the time, they said, “We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

However, during the deposition, the Another Simple Favor actress maintained that the past backlash did not play into the smear campaign against her, and was not relevant in the lawsuit.

“I take full accountability for that decision, as does my husband, but I don't know what weaponisation of the past has been a part of the campaign," she told Baldoni’s lawyer.

The Baldoni-Lively lawsuit is set to go to trial this May.