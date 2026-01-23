Blake Lively faces new twist in lawsuit after alleged weight messages surface

Blake Lively is back at the centre of a new twist in her legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni after alleged messages revealed that Baldoni had asked about her weight during filming.

The two stars worked together in It Ends With Us, the movie version of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, with Baldoni being the actor and director in.

While the domestic violence centred film excited millions of fans, tensions behind the scenes reportedly grew majorly, eventually leading to a lawsuit.

Messages from April 2023, which are now part of the case, revealed that Baldoni contacted Lively’s trainer to ask him about the actress’ weight before an intimate scene.

Lively, however, reportedly shared that he explained that it was for his back and bone strength so he could lift her safely.

A Simple Favor actress later called him “an actual donkey” and said that it really upset her, especially at the time when she just gave a birth to her child.

Moreover, Lively’s legal team called the request inappropriate and very unprofessional that was not needed.

So to his defense, Baldoni denies all the claims saying that he didn’t try to shame his co-star and said that it was only about the scene and his physical limits.