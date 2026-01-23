Kylie Kelce's daughter barges into podcast after 'Uncle Trav' shoutout

Kylie Kelce's little one makes special appearance at 'Not Gonna Lie' show

Kylie Kelce was surprised by daughter, Bennett, who made an unscripted appearance on mom’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

The 33-year-old former athlete sat down with the basketball player, Paige Bueckers, for the latest episode of her podcast, on Thursday, January 22.

Ahead of the episode, Kylie gave a heads up to her viewers, saying, “Not gonna lie, my 2-year-old is in the room for the podcast today, and I had to bribe her over here with Nerd Clusters and juice. So, if this sugar rush hits, sorry. I did what I needed to do!”

Although Bennett’s appearance was surprising, it was surely not unwelcomed as fans ended up loving the segment more than anything.

The toddler brought up her own questions and ended up having a conversation of her own with the podcast host.

Bennett, who Kylie shares with husband Jason Kelce, was distracted by her mom’s shoes, to which Kylie said, “Yes, they are my shoes. Aren’t they cool? They’re kind of like rainbow shoes. You can look in the other boxes and see if there are rainbow shoes. Get in there, girl!”

The media personality tried to distract her second youngest daughter from the show by telling her, “Hey, Miss Mouse? Can you go in the other room and play with your tea set and your baby?” telling her followers that Bennett was too busy playing with “her baby” when she wanted to play with her.

While Bennett ended up leaving the camera frame, her commentary could be heard off-screen as she told her mom that she smells like flowers and a dog, and asking if she was wearing chapstick.

This was not the first time Bennett has made an appearance on her family’s podcasts.

She previously interrupted her dad’s podcast, New Heights, to talk to “Uncle Trav.”

The toddler then remarked that she loves talking to her uncle.