Gracie Abrams drops first snippet of unreleased song amid new album buzz

Gracie Abrams excites fans with new love song from upcoming album

Gracie Abrams surprised fans with a snippet from an unreleased song, and the excitement about her next album skyrocketed.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday, January 23, and shared a short clip of herself singing a song fans had never heard before.

The That’s So True hitmaker wrote, “Soft one for u,” in the caption alongside.

Abrams appeared to be singing a song about falling in love with lyrics like, “you used to be a mystery, a bruise you left an injury, I thought you lived for suffering, but thank god I was wrong.”

Fans flocked to the Grammy winner’s comments and flooded the space with excited, emotional, and passionate responses.

One social media user wrote, “imagine dropping this on a random friday,” another gushed, “I love this so, so much. You are seriously special.”

“If a 1 minute snipping has me crying i don’t know what the whole album is going to do to me,” chimed in a third.

Abrams has an exciting year planned for her fans ahead as she recently teased the album she is working on, saying that it has been the best project she has worked on.

The I Told You Things songstress is also making her debut in Hollywood this year, in the movie Please, working alongside the Babygirl director.