'Uncle Floyd' legendary New Jersey comedian, TV personality dies at 74

Floyd Vivino, the beloved comedian, musician, and TV personality 'Uncle Floyd ' who became a household name and a fixture in New Jersey culture, has passed away at age 74.

Jerry Vivino, Uncle Floyd’s brother, shared the news in a heartfelt post on Facebook today, Friday, January 23, 2026.

“Rest in peace big brother,” Jerry Vivino wrote.

“You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans.”

While revealing about Floyd’s past health struggles, Vivino shared, “Uncle Floyd died after dealing with health issues the past two and a half years.”

Who was 'Uncle Floyd'?

Floyd Vivino was born in Paterson in 1951. He became a homegrown cult hero, thanks to the Uncle Floyd Show which continued to air from 1974 until 2001.

At the prime of his career, the Uncle Floyd Fan Club had more than 13,000 members in 23 states.

In the years preceding his show Vivino had a stunning career around the state, performing up to 300 comedy shows annually in his signature porkpie hat and plaid coat.

Vivino’s credits also include Good Morning Vietnam, co-hosted with Robin Williams.

Due to his talent, he had developed a strong bond in the North Jersey community that made him the ultimate choice for countless town events over the years.

Uncle Floyd was also known for his quintessential New Jersey humor, which was nearly impossible for outsiders to get.