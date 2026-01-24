Prince William's 'conservatism' restricting him from becoming a good king

Prince William may be living in the modern times and bringing change with his newly grown bread. But his conservative thinking is said to he pushing him way behind.

The Prince of Wales has long spoken about wanting to put his own stamp on the monarchy, questioning whether every long-standing custom still delivers real value.

Those comments have fuelled speculation that his reign would usher in a dramatically stripped-down institution.

Yet insiders say that reading misses a crucial point and may explain why critics see his “conservatism” as a limiting factor.

According to royal editor Rebecca English in the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential newsletter, William’s approach is often misunderstood.

While he is open to reassessing how the monarchy operates, he has no appetite for bold structural upheaval.

Those close to him describe both William and the Princess of Wales as deeply traditional, with a strong reverence for the institution they will one day lead.

As a result, the monarchy’s grand rituals remain firmly protected. Cornerstones such as Trooping the Colour and coronations are viewed not as outdated spectacles, but as essential pillars of royal identity and entirely non-negotiable.

Inside William’s circle, however, the emphasis is on selectivity rather than stubbornness.

The question is not whether tradition should survive, but which elements still resonate and how they can be sharpened without losing their meaning.

Supporters insist that William understands the monarchy’s symbolic power and believes its rituals must be managed carefully, not casually dismantled.

Speaking on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, he acknowledged his desire to introduce change but only within clear boundaries.

Tradition, he stressed, plays a “huge part” in the monarchy, even as he considers whether some practices are still fit for purpose.

English characterises William’s vision as refinement, not reinvention.