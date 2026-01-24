King Charles left in awe as he receives exciting piece of history

King Charles was notably amazed to commemorate an important milestone so early in his reign, as he received a special token of history.

Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales, had founded a Trust to help vulnerable young people in Britain against all odds. Over the years, that Trust continued to grow and now it has helped “more than 1.2 million young people across the UK, supporting them to develop the confidence and skills they need to get ready for work, secure a job or start a business”.

In an update shared by the King’s team, the monarch was seen getting the first look at the special coin created by Royal Mint and designed by Jessica Gregorio, a graphic designer and former Trust beneficiary. She shared that she was “very excited and honoured” to present the coin to the King.

Jessica described, “It’s had a lot of different elements to it. Some around the origins of The King’s Trust and also some of the modern work that The King’s trust does as well.”

She previously noted that the coin design reflects the “the journey and aspirations of young people supported by the charity”.

“When you design a coin, the @royalmintuk press it and you get to present it to His Majesty King Charles III,” a statement from the Trust read under the video.

“This commemorative coin, designed by Jessica – a King’s Trust beneficiary - marks 50 years of The King’s Trust and raises vital funds for young people,” it continued. “Own a piece of our history and purchase Jessica’s coin as part of this year’s @royalmintuk annual set.”