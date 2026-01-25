 
Geo News

What is Spotify's AI-assisted 'prompted playlist' and who can access?

Spotify's prompted playlist feature was first tested and lanched in New Zealand

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 25, 2026

What is Spotifys AI-assisted prompted playlist and who can access?
What is Spotify's AI-assisted 'prompted playlist' and who can access?

Music streaming giant Spotify released a "prompted playlist" earlier this week, which is an artificial intelligence-powered feature only in the United States and Canada, currently exclusive for premium users.

The prompted playlist allows premium Spotify users to tailor playlists using their listening habits and commands.

The feature was first successfully tested and implemented in New Zealand, and the expansion is the latest among many AI-powered updates on the Swedish streaming platform as it's eyeing to convert more users from the free tier to its subscription plans.

"Listeners don't just want Spotify to understand them. They want to actively shape their own experience," Spotify's Vice President Of Product Personalization Molly Holder said.

The company said the new feature would make users active participants who direct the algorithm relying on their words and intentions, rather than passive recipients getting suggestions provided by the streaming platform.

Unlike Spotify's previous features such as AI playlist, prompted playlist will enable users to set "rules" for the AI-generated content and can be customised for daily or weekly refreshes to ensure the music remains current.

The move comes on the heels of Spotify's announcement to increase price of its monthly premium subscription plan by $1 to $12.99 in the US, Estonia and Latvia beginning February.

Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India
Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India
Mayor Mamdani responds as NYC high-rise explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured
Mayor Mamdani responds as NYC high-rise explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured
Ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson's cause of death revealed: Here's every detail you need to know video
Ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson's cause of death revealed: Here's every detail you need to know
D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know video
D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained video
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push