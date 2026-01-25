Harry Styles reveals the ONE person who is most 'unimpressed' by his career

Harry Styles new single 'Aperture' tops Spotify charts

Harry Styles has returned to spotlight after almost three years and has already started making headlines ever since he released his first single, Aperture.

On January 15, the Grammy winner left fans surprised with an unexpected post on his social media handle through which he announced his fourth studio album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally.”

Two days ago, he released the first single from the album Aperture, which has already topped the Spotify Charts.

Harry is promoting his new album and song through multiple interviews.

During the chat on BBC Radio 2, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was asked “who according to him is the most unimpressed with what he does?

Harry, within seconds, responded by saying that his sister Gemma Styles, who is an author and one of the influential personalities.

In a statement, he added, “My sister… in like the most beautiful way.”

The former One Direction singer explained, “Like in the way that makes me feel so wonderful and loved by her. It’s not like what we about, in a way that makes me feel so full.”

In continuity, the interviewer asked, “is it nice that you can have someone to go to who actually its about your relationship and not about any side of this?”

The 31-year-old replied, “Yeah… I also think as you get older and you have like siblings who then you like choose to be friends with… it ends being the most beautiful thing.”

While referring to Gemma, Harry stated, “She’s like one of my best friends… she knows me better than anyone.”

Styles new album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally” is set to release on March 6.