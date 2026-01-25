Louis Tomlinson explains if song 'Dark to Light' is tribute to Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson gets emotional talking about song 'Dark to Light'

Louis Tomlinson has finally released his third solo album titled How Did I Get Here.

The new record includes songs namely Lemonade, Palaces, Imposter, Sunflowers, Lazy, Broken Bones and others.

Fans have been speculating that one of the songs on the list named Dark to Light, pays a secret tribute to his former bandmate and brother Liam Payne.

As the lyrics had lines, “Is there anything I can do? I wish you could see how you look in my eyes, one more time. Could it bring you from dark to light.”

Tomlinson’s statement in a recent interview also reflected that it is a song that is deeply connected to him and is for a close "friend".

During a chat on the Zach Sang Show, the Two of Us singer was asked, “What does that song mean to you?”

Louis seemingly looked emotional while talking about it and felt hesitated to disclose the reality.

He said, “It’s not something that I’m… I don’t often like to over explain these days because I like to leave plenty of room for people to, you know, draw their own conclusions.”

Without giving away any name, Louis just simply said, “But I suppose just a story of a friend that maybe feels underappreciated and you just reminded them of your love for them.”

One of the fans wrote, “What I like about dark to light is I easily feel Louie's emotions coming across. There's no doubt in my mind it's about Liam. Beautiful tribute...”

Louis’ new album "How Did I Get Here" came out on January 23, the same day Harry Styles dropped his new single, Aperture.